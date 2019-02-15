Take snacking to the two-na sarap level with the Jollibee Tuna Pie!

Crispy, savory, and filling—this indulgent snack treat is perfect for your cravings any time of the day!

There are those days when cravings strike in between meals, meetings, and just about any activity in our busy days, but a simple nibble can’t cut it. We look for a satisfyingly delicious treat that hits the right spots—just like the Crispy, Creamy Two-Na Sarap Jollibee Tuna Pie!

Bite into the golden pie-crust that’s fried perfectly to a crisp and savor the combination of textures and flavors from the generous amounts of chunky tuna flakes, peppery sauce, cheese, and vegetables. With every bite, this snack delivers true “two-na sarap” bite after bite.

The Tuna Pie’s complex combination of two contrasting flavors and textures is what makes it so delicious, which is why it has become so popular among Filipino snacking connoisseurs. Each bite of the flaky pie crust is met with the indulgent creamy tuna filling that provides a leveled-up experience.

“Nothing beats a snack that is tasty and filling and can be enjoyed whenever, wherever,” said Mari Aldecoa, Jollibee Marketing Director for Core Category. “Jollibee’s Tuna Pie comes in the perfect handheld form for the hassle-free yet delightfully indulgent treat—it’s hard to stop with just one pie!”

Tuna Pie (P45.00* solo) is available in all Jollibee stores nationwide for dine-in, take-out, delivery, and drive-thru transactions.

* Prices may vary across locations