High value drug suspect killed in a shootout with police in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A high value drug suspect was killed by police operatives during an early morning drug bust in Sitio Mananga 2, Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City today, Saturday, February 16.

Superintendent Marlu Conag, chief of the Talisay City police, said the suspect, Rolando Bacarisas Valdez, who was also wanted for the shooting and wounding of a city policeman last year, died in a shootout with the city police’s drug enforcement unit during the buy bust operation.