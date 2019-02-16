BJMP installs paging, biometrics systems at Talisay City Jail
LOOK: The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Central Visayas (BJMP-7) has installed a paging system at the male dormitory of the Talisay City Jail for improved communication.
Jail officials also require visitors to provide their biometrics prior to entry for proper monitoring and to deter the presence of contraband inside the facility./ BJMP Region VII
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.