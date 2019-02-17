Inayawan fire burns garbage, shanties built inside landfill

LOOK: More photos from the fire which burned piles of garbage and a still undetermined number of shanties built inside the Inayawan Sanitary Landfill compound located along White Road in Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City tonight, February 17.

The fire was reported at around 7:13 p.m. and was raised to second alarm at least 20 minutes later.

Chief Insp. Noel Nelson Ababon, chief of the Cebu City Fire Department, said they are having difficulty in putting out the flame that continues to feed on the piles of garbage found inside the landfill.

Ababon said they are yet to determine the cause of the fire.