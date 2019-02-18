Kapuso actor Juancho Trivino considers Cebu a second home

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Kapuso actor Juancho Trivino said on his Instagram post on Monday, February 18, that he considers Cebu as his second home.

Trivino said that he really enjoyed his brief visits here.

On Instagram, he posted a picture of him taken while at the boardwalk in Liloan town in northern Cebu.

“It really feels like my second home (Kahit na tumira talaga ako dito for two years nung early 2000s),” Trivino said on his photo caption.

Trivino also shared on his Instagram story, a video taken of him while he was on board a speed boat that was bound for one of the islets here.

“Ayan mga Kapuso, on the way na kami sa isang island sa Cebu,” he said.

Trivino, a native of Sta. Rosa, Laguna, was known for his roles in several GMA series like “Teen Gen,” “Little Nanay,” “Magkaibang Mundo,” “Tsuperhero,” “Destined To Be Yours,” and “Inday Will Always Love You.”

He ended his Instagram post by expressing how blessed he has been for having some of their tapings in Cebu.

One of the biggest projects he worked in Cebu was the top-rating series “Inday Will Always Love You” in 2018 starred by Barbie Forteza and Derrick Monasterio.

The series showcased the culture and faith of the Cebuanos and featured different tourism destinations here like those that can be found in Bantayan Island, the Sirao Flower Farm in the mountains of Cebu City, and the 10,000 Roses Cafe in Cordova town. /dcb