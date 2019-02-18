Mandani Bay welcomes the Year of the Earth Pig with a grand Chinese New Year celebration

For Cebu’s emerging world-class lifestyle destination – Mandani Bay, it’s never too late for a Chinese New Year rendezvous.

Last February 15, the Mandani Bay Show Gallery hosted a grand celebration that transformed the gallery into a little China town with its festive decorations, night market, appetizing Chinese dishes and several performances, that was capped with a fireworks display.

As an opening act, a traditional lion dance was performed that left the engaging audience wanting for more.

The outdoor area of the gallery was immediately filled as performers from Guang Ming Institute Dance Company and Chorale serenaded and entertained the guests in great spectacle with vibrant performances of traditional Chinese dances and songs.

Followed by Sanhao Theatre’s theatrical performance of the famous story “The Beggar and the Buddha”, the audience were able to get a glimpse of mainland China’s Buddhist faith.

The crowd cheered as the night was concluded with a massive fireworks display that lit up the sky, in perfect sync with the crowd’s festive mood.

Mandani Bay Show Gallery is located at F.E. Zuellig Avenue, Mandaue City.