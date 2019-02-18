173 Mandaue police personnel undergo surprise drug test

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Majority of the 200 personnel of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) underwent a surprise drug test on Monday, February 18.

Chief Inspector Mercy Villaro, MCPO public information officer, told Cebu Daily New Digital that only those present, 173 of the 200 personnel, took the drug test at 8:30 a.m.

Villaro said that this was the first surprise drug test conducted by the Philippine National Police Crime Laboratory in Central Visayas (PNP Crime Lab-7) for the year./dbs