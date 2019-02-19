‘Amihan’ to bring isolated light rain to parts of PH

MANILA, Philippines – The northeast monsoon (amihan) is expected to bring cloudy skies and isolated light rain to parts of the country on Tuesday, the weather bureau said.

The Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora and Quezon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Eastern sections of the Visayas and Mindanao will experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The eastern section of Luzon, meanwhile, will have moderate to occasionally strong winds and moderate to occasionally rough coastal waters, Pagasa said.

Meanwhile, slight to moderate winds from east to southeast will be experienced over the rest of Luzon and the Visayas, with slight to moderate coastal waters.

Slight to moderate winds from the northeast will be experienced over the rest of Mindanao, with slight to moderate sea waters, the weather bureau said.