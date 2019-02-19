Two fall in drug bust in City of Naga 

Cebu City, Philippines – Two drug suspects were arrested in an early morning buy-bust operation in the City of Naga, Cebu on Tuesday morning, February 19, 2019.

Operatives from the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), led by Senior Inspector Alejandro Batobalonos, seized 14 small packs containing white substance believed to be shabu from Jhon Paul Pantorrilla, and Bresnev Quimada.

Pantorilla, 29, was the subject of the a buy-bust operation after the police received information that he is a dealer of illegal drugs in Barangay North Poblacion.

When authorities conducted the buy-bust in Pantorilla’s residence in Barangay North Poblacion, they also caught Quimada, also 29 years old, in possession of some illegal drugs.

The PDEU confiscated alleged shabu that weighed a total of 80 grams, with an estimated value of P544,000.

Authorities also seized P15,000 of cash, a 9mm Black Widow revolver, and nine pieces of live ammunition. /bmjo