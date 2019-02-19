Cebu’s Fajardo makes Gilas roster for must-win game against Qatar

Cebu City, Philippines — The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, revealed the Gilas Pilipinas’ final 12-man lineup for the game against Qatar in the sixth window of the Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Pinamungajan, Cebu native June Mar Fajardo is the lone Cebuano in the team that battles Qatar in a must-win on Friday, February 22, 12 a.m. (Manila time) in Doha.

The others who made the lineup are Thirdy Ravena, the lone collegiate player, Andray Blatche, Jayson Castro, Scottie Thompson, Paul Lee, Marcio Lassiter, Troy Rosario, Gabe Norwood, Mark Barroca, Poy Erram and Japeth Aguilar.

Blatche returns as Gilas’ naturalized player for the first time since the infamous game against Australia last July.

Barroca is making his first national team appearance since being part of the original Smart Gilas squad. /bmjo