San Fernando Mayor Lakambini Reluya offers P2.2 million reward

Cebu City, Philippines – San Fernando Mayor Lakambini “Neneth” Reluya on Thursday, February 21, 2019, dangled a P2.2 million cash reward to anyone who can provide vital information that can help advance or complete the investigation on the ambush of her group last January 22, 2019 in Talisay City.

Read more: San Fernando mayor survives ambush

Here is the video of the announcement:

San Fernando Mayor Lakambini Reluya dangles P2.2 million reward JUST IN: San Fernando Mayor Lakambini "Neneth" Reluya dangles a P2.2 million cash reward to anyone who can provide vital information that can help in the investigation on the ambush of her group last January 22, 2019 in Talisay City. | Rosalie Abatayo 由 Cebu Daily News 发布于 2019年2月20日周三

Read more: Mayor Reluya to undergo surgery to get bullet left in her body

Read more: Police have identified prime suspect in Mayor Reluya’s ambush