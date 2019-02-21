Police preparing for Duterte’s first Cebu visit for 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Anytime between Thursday (February 21) and Friday (February 22), the police will be putting Cebu under red-alert status as part of their preparations for the visit of President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday, February 24, 2019.

“Automatic yan (red-alert status) kapag Presidente na yung darating. Maybe ngayon simulan na yan or baka tomorrow (Friday, February 22),” said Senior Superintendent Royina Garma, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director.

Garma also said they are now coordinating with the Office of the Presidential Assistant of the Visayas (OPAV) for the security preparations.

“We are now coordinating with the office of Secretary Dino (Michael Dino, OPAV chief) kasi PDP – Laban ang group (na pupunta dito). We have already coordinated with the PSG (Presidential Security Group) and so far, OK naman,” said Garma.

She also said they have enough personnel to be deployed at the Plaza Independencia, where President Duterte is expected to lead the proclamation rally of PDP-Laban.

“We have enough sources (personnel) naman. In terms of security preparations, what we are doing right now is polishing (the plans and set-up),” she added.

Around 80,000 individuals are expected to gather at the Plaza Independencia to witness Duterte endorse the senatorial bets of PDP-Laban. This will also mark the President’s first visit in Cebu this year.