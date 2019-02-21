2 killed in a drug bust in an islet off Cordova, Mactan Island

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two persons were killed in a shootout with the police and the Maritime group during an anti-drug operation by the Cordova Police Station and the Regional Maritime Group in Central Visayas (RMG-7) on Barangay Pilipog, an islet under the jurisdiction of Cordova town on Mactan Island, fronting the Malacañang Sugbu in Cebu City.

Chief Inspector Jose Los Baños of RMG-7 confirmed to CDN Digital that the two men died in the firefight with their operating team their afternoon, February 21.

He said the two men fired first, which lead to the shootout. /elb