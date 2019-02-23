A P6K trip to breathtaking Camiguin for an experience worth a lifetime

I have no exact words to describe Camiguin Island.

To say that it is a paradise and perfect would be an understatement.

That was a memorable Valentine’s Day getaway with fellow Siloys Marc Cosep and Mars Alison.

The trip made me realize that being single does not matter on Valentine’s Day.

What matters is making memories, meeting new friends, and exploring new places that can make one’s soul happy and satisfied.

Camiguin Island, known as the “Island Born of Fire,” is part of the Northern Mindanao Region and less than an hour plane ride from the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

It is a popular destination because of its white sand beaches, falls, volcanoes, hot and cold springs, and friendly locals.

I only spent around P6,000 during our four-day trip and that includes the airfare, accommodation, food, entrance fees, transportation, and souvenir items.

We visited 17 tourist spots on the island and here are my top favorites.

Tongatok Cliff

This is one of the perfect spots where to take your new profile photo.

With the Old Volcano on your background, another reason why I like Tongatok Cliff is that no entrance fee needed.

Arden Hot Spring

What makes this interesting is the water heated by the Mount Hibok-Hibok, an active volcano in Camiguin Island.

It was my first time to try a 34-degree dip at six in the morning.

There are three pools in the Arden Hot Spring. Marc, Mars, and I chose the third one which was warmer than the two pools.

White Island

I saw White Island island the moment the plane was about to land in Camiguin Airport.

This is a popular destination in the province because it is affordable.

The boat rental is P450 good for four people excluding the environmental fee which is P50 per person.

We reached White Island in just seven minutes. There are big umbrellas and sand mat for rent offered by the locals.

Aside from the white sand beach, White Island is perfect because you can enjoy watching Mount Hibok-Hibok and the Old Volcano.

Tuasan Falls

This is one of my favorite tourist destinations on the island.

For only P25 entrance fee, one can enjoy the quiet and peaceful destination.

Well, it was one of my top favorites in this trip because of the rainbow which appeared over the falls.

Mantigue Island

Another destination where to enjoy the pristine waters in the province is Mantigue Island.

Boat rental is P600 for five people excluding the P50 entrance fee per person.

What to do on the island are snorkeling, the boardwalk, and the glass bottom boat ride.

We had lunch in Mantigue Island and paid P2,100.

We had a kilo of grilled fish, a kilo of grilled pork, eight cups of rice, and four bottled water.

We ended the Mantigue Island experience gaining a new friend named Chesser Claridad from Sorsogon./elb