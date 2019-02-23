Some downtown Cebu City streets to be closed on Sunday, Feb. 24, for Duterte’s visit

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Motorists, who are bound for downtown Cebu City, are advised to start looking for alternative routes since several roads will be closed from traffic tomorrow, Sunday (February 24) for the visit of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Based on the official Facebook page of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), the streets affected by the road closures are portions of M.J. Cuenco Avenues (from M.C. Briones St. to V. Gullas St.), Legaspi Extension (from M.J. Cuenco Avenue to Arellano Boulevard), and S. Osmeña (from Palma St. to Legaspi Extension, and from V. Sotto to Plaza Independencia).

In a phone interview with Cebu Daily News Digital, Francisco Ouano, operations chief of CCTO, said road closures would start at 8 a.m. tomorrow until the time when the President would leave Cebu.

He also said that at least 20 traffic enforcers, and two mobile patrols would be deployed around Plaza Independencia to assist both foot and vehicle traffic.

Ouano added that the vacant lots around the Compania Maritima building, and in Pier 1 would be designated as parking areas.

“Vehicles caught parking in undesignated areas, especially those near Plaza Independencia, will be clamped,” he said.

President Duterte is expected to lead the campaign sortie of the national bets of the Partido Demokratikong Pilipinas – Lakas ng Bayan (PDP – Laban) at the Plaza Independencia.

Around 80,000 individuals are also expected to witness the event./dbs