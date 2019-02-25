Young Cebuana beauty queen wins Binibining Sibugay 2019

Cebu City, Philippines – She may have been the youngest of them all, but Cebuana beauty queen Kylah Kristianne Yve Sanchez shone the brightest in the Binibining Sibugay 2019.

Sanchez, who wore the sash for the Philippine Councilors League – Zamboanga Sibugay Chapter, bested 17 other candidates during the coronation night and bagged the title on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the Provincial Capitol Auditorium of Zamboanga Sibugay.

“I still can not believe that I got the crown because I am competing with 17 other unique candidates and beauty titlists,” she told Cebu Daily News Digital.

Sanchez, 17, and a native of Liloan, northern Cebu, is a senior high school student from the University of Cebu (UC) Main Campus.

Before Binibining Sibugay 2019, Sanchez won several other titles such as the Miss Hannah’s Tourism Ambassador 2018, Miss Grand Chinatown 2018, Mandaue City’s Panagtagbo Festival Queen 2018, Miss UC Basic Education 2017, Miss Surfing Lanuza-Surigao 2017, Miss Yati Liloan 2017, Miss Tabogon Ecotourism 2017, and Miss Kalunasan 2017.

She was also a Miss World Philippines 2018 top ten finisher.

“I cried because it feels just like a dream and because of that, now I can surely attest that dreams really do come true,” Sanchez added.

Aside from the crown, she received P100,000 cash. She also won Miss Photogenic.

Other Cebuana queens Miss Mandaue 2016 Malka Shaver and Binibining Cebu 2017 Apriel Smith also won in the pageant.

Shaver, who represented the Municipality of Buug, finished first runner-up while Smith, who wore the sash for the Municipality of Titay, placed second runner-up.

Completing the Binibining Sibugay 2019 court are Bai Rhea Dilangalen from the town of Imelda (third runner-up), and Alayyzza Izzabelle Tolima, who represented Zamboanga Sibugay Sand and Gravel Dealers and Concessioners Association (fourth runner-up). /bmjo