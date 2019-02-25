MPBL All Stars: Cebu City Sharks’ Patrick Cabahug selected to join the South team 

Cebu City, Philippines — The top gunner of the Cebu City Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol, Patrick Jan Cabahug, was selected to be part of the South All-Stars Team in the inaugural staging of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League All Star Game on March 10, 2019, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Cabahug, a former product of the University of the Visayas’ (UV) high school basketball program, is one of the biggest reasons why the Sharks have recovered from their lethargic start to the season and make it all the way to the MPBL playoffs.

The 6-foot-1 wingman was picked by South All-Stars coach Don Dulay as one of his reserves.

“Taos-puso po akong nagpapasalamat sa lahat ng bumoto sa akin for MPBL ALL STAR GAME. Hindi po ako makakapasok without your votes. Sa mga taga IPI, mga Bisaya, friends, families, fans and supporters of this league maraming maraming salamat po sa tiwala,” said Cabahug on his social media page on Monday morning, February 25, 2019.

Cabahug was not the only Cebuano to make it to the MPBL All Star Game.

Joining him on the South squad are two more local legends in Reed Juntilla of the Zamboanga-Family’s Brand Sardines and Jojo Tangkay of the Basilan Steel. /bmjo