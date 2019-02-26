SM FOUNDATION TO SPEARHEAD MEDICAL & DENTAL MISSION IN CONSOLACION

SM Foundation is extending health and wellness programs to the marginalized members of society with the goal of creating sustainable communities.

Through its medical mission program called Gamot Para sa Kapwa, SM Foundation provides free, comprehensive, accessible and quality medical and dental care to target beneficiaries nationwide.

This year, SM Foundation, Inc. is set to hold a free medical and dental mission at the second level, SM Cinema hallway in SM City Consolacion on March 7.

SM Foundation will offer free chest X-ray, ECG, random blood sugar screening, blood pressure monitoring, medical consultation, dental services and free medicines to patients together with the Department of Social Welfare and Developmentand the Municipal Health Office.

“SM Foundation’s programs continue to grow each year in magnitude and in reach,” Connie Angeles, SM Foundation Executive Director for Health said. “The Foundation will continue to bring quality and accessible health service to even more communities nationwide.”

Prior to the health mission in Consolacion, SM Foundation will also conduct a free medical and dental mission to all employees, affiliates, agency personnel, and tenants of SM Supermalls in Cebu at the Cebu Trade Hall of SM City Cebu.

For SM Foundation, caring for the sick and the less fortunate has gone beyond traditional. It means promoting the total wellbeing of individuals by providing them basic health services and most of all, encouraging them to have a positive outlook despite life’s many challenges.