P178M worth of shabu and marijuana confiscated in 2018

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) confiscated at total of P178 million worth of shabu and marijuana in 2018.

According to the data released by the PDEA-7, at least 18,010 grams of worth P151 million were confiscated in various operations from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018.

Their biggest haul was on November 2018, when they confiscated 731 grams amounting to P50 million.

In the same period, PDEA-7 confiscated 70,945 pieces of marijuana worth P27 million. The largest haul was on April 2018, when 41,392 pieces were confiscated amounting to P17 million.

PDEA-7 conducted operations and arrested 393 individuals with the highest number of arrests at 60 persons on January 2018.

No drug-free barangay

According to Wardley Getalla, director of the PDEA-7, the intensive operations with improved intelligence and coordination with agencies such as the Philippine National Police (PNP) provided them the resources to successfully conduct operations in the region.

But despite the intensive operations, no barangay in Central Visayas has been declared as drug-free.

There are some barangays in the province of Siquijor, though, that are candidates if they consistently remain free from drug activities.

“Ayaw naman natin na ideclare (drug free) sila agad tapos babalik bigla yung mga drug personalities. Dapat talaga pagnagdeclare tayo wala nang droga doon,” said Getalla.

Getalla admitted that the problem of drugs in Central Visayas is caused mainly by the many possible entry points of drugs along the coastal areas of the provinces.

He said that they will continue to intensify the operations, especially for the upcoming May 13, 2019 elections with reports reaching them that drug money is already used to fund political campaigns.

“Hindi pa talaga tayo tapos. Marami pa tayong dapat gawin. Kailangan natin ang cooperation talaga ng pulis, ng LGU (local government unit), at ng community,” he said.

Getalla said that eliminating drugs in Central Visayas would only be complete if both the source is cut off and the users are rehabilitated.

For the part of the Department of Local and Interior Government in Central Visayas (DILG-7), many of the cities and municipalities in Cebu have established community-based rehabilitation facilities in the hopes of turning the lives of drug users around.

Shaira Dalugdog, the DILG-7 anti-drug program focal person, said that the DILG continues to implement programs to empower the LGUs to intensify their community anti-illegal drug campaign.

One of the implementors of these programs are the local Anti-Drug Abuse Council, which is tasked to formulate localized program to rehabilitate drug users and help them find new sources of livelihood.

Dalugdog said that the community leaders have to be empowered to participate in the rehabilitation of drug users through a communitarian approach. /bmjo