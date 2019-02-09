Cesafi teams plunge into action in Naga City Intercollegiate hoops

Cebu City, Philippines—The collegiate basketball squads of the member schools of the Cesafi will get their first taste of action this year in the Naga City Intercollegiate Basketball League, which starts Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Enan Chiong Activity Center.

Six Cesafi squads bannered by the three-time defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) will be competing in this tournament that dangles a whopping P100,000 to the champion squad.

The runner-up will get P75,000 while the third placer will receive P50,000.

Joining UV in Bracket A are the University of Cebu (UC) and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF).

In Bracket B are the University of San Carlos (USC), the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) and Southwestern University-Phinma (SWU).

The tournament is a huge lift for the Cesafi squads, most of which have remained idle since the league ended its 2018 season late last year.

The teams will play a single round-robin in their bracket with the top two finishers advancing to the crossover semifinals on March 10. Teams are allowed to submit a pool of 20 players but only 15 are allowed to play in every game. /bmjo