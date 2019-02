MANILA, Philippines–From skating in the streets of Cebu to the grand stage of the Asian Games in Jakarta, where she came out of nowhere to snag the gold medal just six months ago, and now the red carpet, Margielyn Didal is still trying to wrap her head around the whirlwind of events that completely changed her life.

Didal on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, was one of five Filipina Asian Games gold medalists bestowed with the highest honor as Athlete of the Year by the Philippine Sportswriters Association during its annual PSA Awards Night at Manila Hotel.

“Unexpected,” Didal said of her recognition. “Unexpected because before, people don’t give any attention to skateboarders but now, they’re not only giving us attention but also an award.”

“I’m very grateful for the honor to be awarded as Athlete of the Year.”

Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz and golfers Yuka Saso, Bianca Pagdanganan and Lois Kaye Go were the other four given the Athlete of the Year award.

It was only in August 2018 when Didal bagged the gold in the women’s street skate event and pocketed P6 million as cash incentive for her feat.

Winning in the Asian Games was no doubt her biggest accomplishment to date and she’s more than ready to ollie her way to another.

The 19-year-old Didal, however, has to qualify for the Olympics first before anything else, which is something she believes she’d be able to do.

“I’m 100 percent confident because I have the full support of my friends, family and sponsors,” said the bubbly Didal. “I have been getting a lot of support.”

Didal is preparing for her next Olympic qualifying tournament, which fires off three months from now in London.

She said most of her training is done in Hong Kong, where there’s an abundance of skateparks.