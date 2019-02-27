NBI files charges against owners and operators of San Fernando piggery

Cebu City, Philippines — The owners and operators of a piggery in San Fernando town are now facing formal charges before the Cebu Provincial Prosecutor’s Office.

The Environmental Crime Division of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Metro Manila lodged complaints against four owners and operators of Multifarms Agroindustrial Development Corporation on Wednesday morning, February 27, 2019, for violating the Philippine Fisheries Code and Philippine Cleanwater Act.

The respondents were Santiago Tanchan, the firm’s owner and president, maintenance officers Jayson Fritz Aguanta and Jeramil Zabala, and manager Rosalio Aguanta.

All four are detained in the headquarters of NBI in Central Visayas.

Read related story: Piggery in San Fernando, Cebu shut down due to environmental issues

Lawyer Czar Eric Noqui, chief of NBI’s Environmental Crime Division, said the suspects may be able to post bail since the complaints filed against them are likely bailable.

“I think bailable naman siya pero if proven guilty, hefty yung penalties at sanctions na possibly mafaface nila,” said Noqui.

LOOK: Sangat piggery farm faces wastewater woes

Noqui said violators of the Philippine Clean Water Act may face a penalty of at least P10,000 per day of imprisonment that can last up to five years.

On the other hand, those who will be proven to have committed violations against the Philippine Fisheries Code may be punished by imprisonment of six months and one (1) day to six years, and be fined from P500,000 to P5 million.

Meanwhile, Noqui said they are still conducting follow-up operations for other individuals who may be held accountable for the violations of the piggery. /bmjo