P4M shabu seized in separate drug busts in Cebu City

By Benjie B. Talisic and Morexette Marie B. Erram | February 28,2019 - 11:07 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities seized over P4 million worth of shabu in Cebu City in a span of eight hours from four separate buy-bust operations.

The first operation was carried out by the Regional Special Operations Group in Central Visayas (RSOG -7), the Regional Intelligence Division (RID) of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO -7), and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA -7) in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City past 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27.

Law enforcers arrested Arniel Jhon Abella and Michelle Mahinay, both 29 years-old and residents of Barangay Tisa.

Chief Inspector Ronald Tero, chief of RSOG-7, said Abella and Mahinay, who were lovers, were caught with 100 grams of shabu worth P670,000.

He added that they also rescued a 15-year-old minor who was with the suspects when the buy bust operation was implemented.

Two hours later, authorities arrested a suspected drug pusher identified as Allan Gemal Terrafranca.

Tero said Terrafranca was the source of shabu peddled by Abella and Mahinay.

Torrefranca was the possession of P2 million worth of the illegal drugs that weighed a total of 300 grams when nabbed in his house in Sitio Banawa, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City past 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27.

Abella, Mahinay, and Torrefranca are now under the custody of RSOG-7.

Meanwhile, at around 6 p.m., the Punta Princesa Police Station of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) conducted a buy bust operation in A. Lopez Street, Barangay Labangon that led to the confiscation of P374,000 worth of shabu from a Ronald Cuizon Monto.

Seized from Monto were shabu packed in 14 heat-sealed plastic containers that weighed a total of 55 grams.

Several hours later, the Mabolo Police Station also arrested two individuals allegedly peddling shabu in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City at 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, February 28.

The suspects were caught with P1.360 million worth of shabu, which weighed a total of 200 grams.

Police, however, refused to divulge the identities of the drug suspects since a follow-up operation is being conducted as of this writing. /elb