In search for beauty: Author Malu Tiongzon-Ortiz speaks at the 6th Colour Me Ladies Conference

You’re thin, you’re fat; you’re dark, your skin is dull; you’re old, you’re slow, etc.

Glossy magazine ads, product pop-ups online and tv commercials love to peddle the ideas “you are not enough” and “you can be better” than what you are. These lead many women to ask: How then can I be as beautiful as I can be?

Malu Tiongzon-Ortiz, acclaimed author of the bestselling book series, “Ikaw na ang Maganda”, will be speaking at the 6th Colour Me Ladies Conference slated on March 2, 2019, at the Pacific Ballroom of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel, Cebu City, from 9 in the morning until 6 in the evening. In the afternoon breakout sessions, Ms. Ortiz will interact with the participants on the topic, “You’re beautiful, but you can be stunning inside and out”.

Aside from her hosting duties at the God is Able Radio Program on FEBC DZAS 702 and God is Able TV program at GCTV Network, Ms. Ortiz is also a member of the Pastoral Care Ministry of the Christ Commission Fellowship (CCF) church, where she counsels oppressed and abused women, and families with loved ones with disabilities.

With the conference drawing nearer, she has graciously answered a written interview for the benefit of those attending.

Colour Me Ladies: Please name 5 things you cannot/will not leave your house without.

Ms. Ortiz: Cellphone and charger, wallet with money, credit card, ATM card, and tissue

CML: If you can talk to your 13-year old self about purity, what would you say?

Ms. Ortiz: Stay away from men. Many of them are after sex.

CML: Our conference theme is entitled “Colour Me White” which is based on the Matthew 5:8 “Blessed are the pure in heart for they shall see God.” How hard is it for women to be pure in heart living in these times? If possible, how then can one remain pure?

Ms. Ortiz: Because of the pornographic movies that are accessible via Internet, young women have been engaged in sex at a younger age in these times. But praise God that Christian churches offers ministries for the young where they can learn about God and how to be a good steward of their bodies. In our church, they can join the Elevate ministry for the youth and attend the Purity Ball where one commits to keep himself or herself to be pure before marriage.

CML: Please complete the sentence: To be pure in heart is _______.

Ms. Ortiz: To be pure in heart is… pleasing to the Lord.

Every year for the past 5 years, the conference successfully draws in around 2,000 women from various church affiliations eager to learn from the invited speakers. This year’s roster of speakers include Ms. Christine Kairuz, wife of Peter Kairuz of CBN-Asia’s 700 Club and well-known inspirational speaker, balladeer Richard Poon and his actress-wife, Maricar, and actress and beauty queen, Venus Raj.

Aside from Ms. Ortiz’s breakout session, two other sessions will be held in the afternoon, namely — Venus Raj “Thriving Over Struggles of Singleness” with Venu Raj, and “Relationship Matters, Ways to Deal with Conflict” with Richard and Maricar Poon

You can still buy your tickets at P1,000, which includes a packed lunch, a goodie bag and a book. Tickets are available at any OMF Lit Bookshop (2nd Level Robinsons Cybergate and the Banilad branch, near Banilad Town Center), at CitiGym in the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel or through participating churches like, Citichurch, Quest Fellowship, Cebu Bethel, Living Word Banawa, Grace Baptist Church and Calvary Church.

There will be no online registration nor onsite ticket sales. Registration at the venue on March 2 starts at 8am so please come early. For more information, you may contact 255-5012 or 0977-603-1843, or visit the page @ColourMeLadiesCon on Facebook.