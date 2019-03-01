Venus Raj to speak about a transformed life at the 6th Colour Me Ladies Conference

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Through the years, the Colour Me Ladies Conference has been blessed with dynamic speakers who have inspired, and encouraged the women in attendance.

Now on its 6th year, the conference has Venus Raj, Miss Universe 2010 4th runner-up, as one of its esteemed guests speakers.

She will share her learning and experiences, and how the Lord has transformed her life in the 6th Colour Me Ladies Conference tomorrow, March 2, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pacific Ballroom of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel in Barangay Lahug.

Other invited guests are Christine Kairuz, inspirational speaker and wife of Peter Kairuz of CBN-Asia’s 700 Club, and celebrity couple Richard and Maricar Poon. This year’s theme is “Colour Me White,” which is based on Matthew 5:8 “Blessed are the pure in heart for they shall see God.”

Three breakout sessions on a variety of topics will be held during the conference: “Relationship Matters: Ways to Deal with Conflict” by Richard and Maricar Poon; “You’re Beautiful But You Can Be Stunning Inside and Out” by author Malu Tiongson-Ortiz; and “Striving Over Struggles of Singleness” by beauty queen Venus Raj.

Around 2,000 women from different parts of Cebu and nearby provinces are expected to attend this much-awaited conference.

Ticket sales have been brisk so the public is encouraged to purchase tickets before the conference. These are available at any OMF Lit Bookshop (2nd Level Robinsons Cybergate and the Banilad branch, near Banilad Town Center) for P1,000, inclusive of lunch and a goodie bag.

Registration tables at the venue open at exactly 8 a.m. on Saturday so please come early. For more information, you may contact 255-5012 or 0977-6031843.