DUMAGUETE CITY — Five students of a public high school in Basay town in Negros Oriental died and six others – five other students and a teacher – were injured in a collision between a van and a cargo truck in the town of Zamboanguita, also in Negros Oriental, on Friday, March 1.

A belated report reaching Cebu City this morning, released by the Department of Education (DepEd) in Bayawan City, said the the tragic incident claimed the lives of 11th graders Christian Buenconsejo, 17; Joshua Busmeon,18; twin sisters Cherry Ann and Cherry Rose Cadusale, 17; and the youngest Kevin Aguilar, 14, a Grade 7 student.

DepEd Bayawan and a spot report from the Zamboanguita police identified the injured as Willie Chua, 17, Jessie Mae Sabanal, 18, Elmer Toquero, 17, James Bagarinao, 18, Justine Generoso, 18, and teacher John Mark Prestin who are currently confined in two hospitals in Dumaguete City.

Four other injured persons were still to be identified, according to the Zamboanguita police report.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the very unfortunate vehicular accident that happened early morning of March 1, 2019 involving 10 stduents and a teacher-coach of Basay National High School,” the statement read.

“The Department of Education (DepEd), through the Schools Division of Bayawan City and the Regional Office, is closely coordinating and assisting with the families of the victims as of press time,” the statement added.

The bodies of the victims are now at the Eterna Funeral Chapel in Barangay Daro, Dumaguete City and will be brought to their respective residences in Basa today, it said.

“DepEd extends its sincerest condolences to the bereaved families and is committed to provide adequate support in this most difficult time,” the statement concluded.

According to an incident report from the Zamboanguita police that was furnished to Cebu Daily News Digital, the van with 15 passengers on board and driven by a Jaypee Sarad, 29, was traversing the road in Barangay Mayabon in Zamboanguita at around 6 a.m. of March 1 when the vehicle suddenly swerved to the opposite lane due to the slippery road and collided with the incoming cargo truck driven by Elpedio Delos Santos Jr./elb