Miss Cebu 2015 to join Bb. Pilipinas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There are now four Cebuanas, who will be trying their luck to win titles in Binibining Pilipinas 2019, as Miss Cebu 2015 Wynonah Buot confirmed she will be joining the national pageant for the second time.

Wynonah, 25, competed on the pageant’s 2018 edition along with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Miss Intercontinental 2018 Karen Gallman.

Wynonah made it as one of the Top 15 semi-finalists.

She decided to join in this year’s pageant after learning from her experience last year.

“Sometimes by losing a battle, you find a new way to win the war. I‘ve learned a lot from my experience last year. In fact, it gave me the opportunity to assess myself. Where did I go wrong? What could I have done better?” said the Mass Communication honor graduate of the University of the Philippines Cebu College.

Wynonah said her comeback is not about winning or losing a crown. To her, it is about applying what she learned from her previous experience and competing at this time when she is at her best.

A professional model and event host, Wynonah is under the Aces and Queens beauty camp, where she is undergoing workout, question and answer, and pasarela trainings.

Wynonah is eyeing for the Miss Universe Philippines crown.

She said she is physically, mentally, and emotionally prepared to compete this year.

In reaching for her dream, Wynonah gets inspiration from Norman Vincent Peale, who said. “Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars.”

As the batchmate of Catriona Gray in 2018, Wynonah witnessed how the current Miss Universe worked hard to win her crowns.

“Catriona set the bar really high. She has created a whole different standard in pageantry. I’d like to see it as something that’s both inspiring and challenging,” she said.

But for Wynonah, competing this year is not about trying to be exactly like Catriona and do what she did.

“(It is about) having the same kind of passion and dedication to represent the Philippines,” she said.

Binibining Cebu Tourism 2017 Samantha Ashley Lo, Mutya ng Pilipinas 2017 Ilene Astrid de Vera, and Miss Cebu 2013 Namrata Neesha Murjani earlier confirmed intentions to join the national pageant.

Submission for Binibining Pilipinas 2019 application forms is on March 15 while the coronation night will be held sometime in June 2019.

Last year, Eva Psychee Patalinjug of Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu won the Binibining Pilipinas-Grand title and competed in the

Miss Grand International 2018 pageant held in Myanmar. /dbs