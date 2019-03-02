LTFRB-7 issues show-cause order against GT-Express operator in tragic Zamboanguita accident

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)-7 has already issued a show-cause order against the operator of the GT-Express or V-hire, which collided with a cargo truck in Barangay Mayabon, Zamboanguita town in Negros Oriental on Friday morning of March 1.

LTFRB-7 Assistant Regional Director Reynaldo Elnar said that they had already suspended the franchise of the V-hire for 30 days.

“Among tan-awon sa among imbestigasyon kun mechanical ba o human error ang nahitabo,” Elnar said.

On the initial investigation by the Zamboanguita police, the V-hire that was driven by JP Sarad was speeding southward along the Negros South Road when it allegedly started swerving, reportedly due to the slippery road brought by rain.

The cargo truck, driven by Elpidio Delos Santos, tried to stop to avoid the incoming V-hire, which was already skidding down the opposite lane.

The V-hire’s right side was severely damaged due to its impact with the truck.

The incident has claimed six students’ lives, while nine others were injured. Sarad is currently detained at the Zamboanguita police station.

Elnar said that they had also found out in their investigation that the tires of the V-hire were already worn out.

He added that they would be summoning the operator, though, they had not yet set the schedule for this.

LTFRB-7 Regional Director Eduardo Montealto Jr., for his part, said he would also be requiring the operator to submit a certificate from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) as proof that the driver has not been taking illegal drugs.

Montealto said that he would also recommend to the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to suspend the license of Sarad.

“Pero if mag-positive ang driver sa paggamit ug illegal drugs, then among i-recommend nga i-revoke ang iyang lisensya,” Montealto said.

Due to this incident, Elnar and Montealto appealed to public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers to always remember and apply what they’ve learned in the Driver’s Academy.

LTFRB-7 found out that Sarad has already took part in one of their Driver’s Academy sessions./dbs