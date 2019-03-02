Cops waiting for dead students’ kin to file raps against van driver in Zamboanguita accident

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The driver of the van that figured in a tragic accident in Zamboanguita town in Negros Oriental last Friday, March 1, may face formal charges after five students were confirmed dead.

Police Staff Sergeant Raul Aceñas from the Zamboanguita Police Station told Cebu Daily News Digital in a phone interview today, Saturday (March 2), that the driver, Jaypee Sarad, is detained in their detention cell.

“The driver could face complaints of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide if the relatives of the victims will file. We’re waiting for them to formally file charges against him,” Aceñas said in Cebuano.

Investigations showed that Sarad, 29, lost control of the van-for-hire (V-hire) he was driving while traversing the highway in Barangay Mayabon, Zamboanguita on Friday morning, March 1.

The van was carrying a total of 15 passengers, most of whom were students from Basay National High School. It swerved into the other lane, and collided with an incoming cargo truck.

“He lost control of the van. The truck did not go beyond its lane. When he lost control, the van collided into the incoming cargo truck,” added Aceñas.

The students were on their home to Basay, a fourth-class municipality located 101.1 kilometers north of Zamboanguita, after joining a competition in Cebu City.

The Department of Education (DepEd) has already extended its sympathies to those who died in the accident, identified as Christian Buenconsejo, 17; Joshua Busmeon,18; twin sisters Cherry Ann and Cherry Rose Cadusale, 17; and Kevin Aguilar, 14, a Grade 7 student.

10 were injured, three of whom were under critical condition, and are now confined in Silliman Medical Center while the others at Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital in Dumaguete City./dbs

