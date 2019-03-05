Thinning of water in Tumalog Falls is due to lack of rain, says Oslob tourism officer

Cebu City, Philippines — This isn’t the first time that water from the Tumalog Falls in Oslob town, southern Cebu has decreased.

Elizabeth Benolaga, Oslob Tourism Officer, said water from the curtain falls usually lessens during the summer due to lack of rain.

“Water from Tumalog Falls may not form its curtain-like appeal because rain is rare during summer. It only returns once the rainy season comes,” said Benolaga in a phone interview with Cebu Daily News Digital.

The rainy season usually starts on May or June.

Tumalog Falls is one of the popular attractions in Oslob, a fourth-class town located 118.3 kilometers southeast of Cebu City, due to its curtain falls.

The issue regarding the thinning of water from the Tumalog Falls came to light after a photo of the falls losing its famous curtain-like appeal made rounds on social media.

The Oslob Tourism Office denied allegations that residents in Oslob are sourcing their potable water from the water body that connects to Tumalog Falls.

“There are multiple springs that contribute to the supply of water of Tumalog Falls. And there are also other springs intended for consumption,” said Benolaga.

“We have made sure that springs that supply water to Tumalog Falls are only intended for the falls,” she added.

Waive entrance fee

Benolaga said they are waiting for instructions from Oslob town Mayor Jose Tumulak Jr. to release an advisory for tourists who are planning to visit Tumalog Falls.

“The mayor usually advises the public, every March,” she said.

The Oslob Tourism Office is also planning to waive the entrance fee to the falls because of this problem.

Entrance fee to Tumalog Falls is supposed to be at P20 per person. To reach the falls, tourists will have to take a 20-minute ride from the highway in Oslob’s town proper.

Oslob is also popular for its whale shark-watching activities. /bmjo