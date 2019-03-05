Johndorf breaks ground for new Cebu headquarters

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Johndorf Ventures Corp. (JVC) broke ground for its new headquarters, a 21-storey edifice situated at the heart of the Cebu Business Park in uptown Cebu City.

Designed to create healthy, highly-efficient and cost-saving green environment, the Johndorf Tower will soon cater to the office space requirements of BPO locators and major corporations in the country.

JVC president and CEO Richard D. Lim led the groundbreaking ceremony held last February 21 at the project site beside the Ayala Life FGU Center that is located between Mindanao Avenue and Biliran Loop.

Johndorf Tower is scheduled for completion in two and a half years or towards the second half of 2021, when some 3,000 employees could start with their work, according to Ed Byron Monares, Johndorf Project Development Manager.

A Grade A building, JVC will have its new home certified in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement, Lim said.

Planned to meet the LEED framework, she said those who will work at Johndorf Tower will find it a safe and secure environment that allows convenience and seamless accessibility with all systems designed to maximize energy efficiency.

The leading housing developer in the Visayas and Mindanao has engaged top-of-the-league firms for the project, Jose Siao Ling & Associates for architectural design and Monocrete Constructions Philippines, Inc. as general contractor.

The building will have 11 levels for office space leasing, five levels for podium parking, the top two floors as penthouse, separate garden and service decks, and the ground floor for dining and entertainment choices. /dcb