Bishop Florencio: Those who continue to engage in drug trade have numb and calloused conscience

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The greed of money and earthly possessions are the fuel that keeps the drug trade going.

Former Cebu Auxiliary Bishop Oscar Jaime Florencio made the remark following the recent confiscation of around 28 kilos of illegal drugs valued at P190.4 million.

Read: Bilibid prisoner linked to the P190.4M-shabu busts runs Cebu drug ring via the internet

Bishop Florencio referred to those who continue to engage in the drug trade as having a numb and calloused conscience.

“True enough, akong nakita diha is first, that is easy money, and ikaduha, manhid na ba mura na og naay kalyo ang ilang konsensiya ba,” Florencio said in the sidelines of the press conference for the arrival of the holy relic of St. Camillus at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Read more: P190M shabu recovered, four arrested in twin drug busts in Cebu City and Consolacion town

Florencio, who will be installed as Bishop of the Military Ordinariate of the Catholic Church in the Philippines on April 3, said he will look into what the military ordinariate and his chaplains can do to help in addressing the drug problem in the country.

“I dont know kung basin makatabang pod ang mga chaplains nako unsay ilahang mahimo. Based on the information I received, nadakpan na ni ang source unya naay contact diri and ang contact na maoy naglihok. Siguro, it was in God’s grace nga nasakpan gyud ni sila,” Florencio said.

Read: P190.4M shabu entered Cebu from Manila through roro – Sinas

Florendo said the effort in stopping illegal drugs should be collective and directed to the root cause.

“It is already the government telling us and daghan na ang nangamatay tungod sa ingon ana and naa ra man gihapon. Dili gyud ko maka-fathom niana [why they would not stop]. But there is something that we can do. I think that something can be one that kitang tanan ang magtambayayong sa pagpangita sa root cause. Then, if we move into addressing it, it would be good also that every person will contribute like hunong na tag gamit o hunong na tag pamaligya,” Florencio said. /bmjo