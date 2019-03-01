MINDFULLY GREENIE: The call of the times: science-based and sustainable fisheries management

Humans have a lot of accounting and ‘Mea Culpas’ to do when abundant fisheries in our oceans will become a thing of the past all over the world.

When two thirds of the fishing grounds in the ‘center of the center of marine biodiversity in the world,’ (and by the way, that refers to our beloved country) are overfished, what do we do?

In this country where perhaps ninety percent of the populace rely on fish as main source of animal protein diet, overfishing spells disaster, a human-made disaster, sadly.

Is it smart to pretend that Nature can wait and the business-as-usual mindset can continue to prevail?

This outlook can manifest in a lot of ways such as continuing acts of entitlement that fishing can happen anywhere – unregulated, unreported and yes, illegal, with no consequence, and pretend that world will still be the same.

The smug attitude that the laws of Nature and those established by humans can wait is by itself an act of self-immolation, as it cannot. And, we better do something about it.

It took a potential crisis in 2014 brought about by the stiff warning from the country’s biggest food buyer, the European Nation or EU, that took as out of our complacency, and we started to introduce strong measures to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing to save our oceans.

Republic Act (RA) 10654 amended the Fisheries Code of 1998 and became one of the best things that happened under the Aquino administration and in our country.

Last week, the rules on Fisheries Management Areas (FMAs) became effective. Fisheries Administrative Order (FAO) 263, which establishes 12 FMAs was promulgated by the Department of Agriculture and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to provide a science-based and participatory governance framework for fisheries management in the Philippines. This is a major transformation towards the direction of true science-based and participatory decision-making involving our waters, our fisheries and our marine wealth.

Under FAO 263, each FMA convenes a management board to develop policies and programs based on an ecosystems approach to fisheries management, as well as local government ordinances that will provide the governance framework for sustainable management of the FMA in the pertinent area.

FAO 263 also requires BFAR to convene a Scientific Advisory Groups (SAG) with representatives from academic institutions, BFAR Regional Offices, municipal fisherfolk groups, commercial fishing industry, and Non-government Organizations and Peoples Organizations. This is unprecedented.

Oceana, which I head in the Philippines, emphasizes this by stating that “This provision underscores the pivotal role of science in policy and decision making for fisheries management. The amended fisheries code requires the setting up of Reference Points and Harvest Control Rules. These can only be completed with credible science input.”

We are on our way to restore fisheries abundance, with citizenry’s active involvement.

Are you ready to be engaged to protect our oceans and livelihoods?