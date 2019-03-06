Sister of the woman nabbed in the P190.4-million shabu busts killed in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The sister of the woman who only three days ago was arrested as source of the P190-million shabu seized in Cebu was shot dead this evening, March 6, in Barangay Labogon, Mandaue City.

The victim was identified as Janelyn Encila, 31, younger sister of Jocelyn Encila, who was recently collared by the police for allegedly being the source of the 28 kilos of illegal drugs seized in two separate operations last March 3.

Also arrested in the March 3 operations were the parents of Encila sisters, Marcial and Marilyn Encila, who handled some P1 million worth of shabu to a poseur buyer before their house in Barangay Casili, Consolacion was raided and found with 10 kilos of the illegal drugs; and Jocelyn’s alleged cohort, Elymar Ancajas, 24, from whom police seized 18 kilos of shabu.

According to the initial investigation of the Mandaue City Police Station 3, the younger Encila had just disembarked from a taxi when two men riding in tandem on a motorcycle appeared and shot her.

It was not known if Janelyn lived in the same house in Barangay Casili, Consolacion that police found to be where the Encilas allegedly engaged in a drug operation that was directed by a Rustico Ygot, a prisoner of the National Penitentiary in Muntinlupa City who ran the drug ring by relaying instruction to his girlfriend, Jocelyn, through the internet.

Police authorities are still processing the crime scene./elb