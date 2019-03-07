Poe proposes free training for tour guides

MANILA, Philippines — To help boost the country’s tourism industry, state-run Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) could offer “free training” courses for tour guides, reelectionist Senator Grace Poe proposed Thursday.

Poe said that well-trained tourist guides are vital in the country’s bid to boost tourism since they present the country to visitors.

She added that increased tourism activity results in direct and indirect returns in terms of job creation, higher revenues for businesses, and larger state revenues.

“Ang Tesda puwedeng magbigay ng free trainings para sa mga interesadong maging tour guides imbes na sila pa ang magbabayad,” Poe said in a radio interview.

(Tesda can provide free training for those who are interested in working as tour guides rather than asking people to pay out of pocket.)

“Importante na mayroon tayong magagaling na tour guides para ipakilala ang mga magagandang lugar ng Pilipinas sa buong mundo,” she added.

(It is important for us to have well-trained tour guides so we can showcase the best destinations in the Philippines to the world.)

Poe pointed out that some tourists guides are forced to shell out money to get accreditation, though some local governments can shoulder expenses for training of tour guides.

Poe earlier filed Senate Resolution No. 1025 urging various Senate committees to review the implementation of the Republic Act No. 9593 or the Tourism Act of 2009. /ee

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook