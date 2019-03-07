Garma on meeting with Tomas: It was productive

Cebu City, Philippines — A productive meeting.

This was how Colonel Royina Garma, director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), described her first formal meeting with Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Garma confirmed to reporters that Osmeña invited the police to discuss security preparations for the upcoming May 2019 elections.

“I just updated him (Osmeña) sa peace and order situation from 2017, 2018 at 2019. At security preparations in connection sa local and national elections,” Garma said.

Garma, however, would not comment about their current relationship with the mayor, which turned sour in 2018 after the foiled ambush attempt of Tejero village councilor Jessielou Cadungog, which resulted to the death of a policeman, PO3 Eugene Calumba.

Instead, Garma said other matters were raised in the meeting such as implementing local ordinances, and the government’s campaign against illegal drugs.

“Na explain namin, in general, sa kanya, yung operations natin sa illegal drugs and yung mga accomplishments namin… and in relation sa elections, plans on the deployment of our personnel,” she added.

Garma said the issue over the construction of the new Pardo Police Station in Barangay Inayawan was not tackled.

But she told reporters after the meeting that she is hopeful the construction of the P5-million building will push through.

“Hopeful naman talaga kasi naggroundbreaking na yan. Construction nalang talaga,” added Garma. /bmjo