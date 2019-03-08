Zia Dantes among ‘most beautiful children’ of Asian celebs

She may only be 3 years old, but Zia Dantes has already stolen everyone’s hearts with her angelic looks.

The daughter of Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera was recognized by a Vietnamese website as one of the “most beautiful children” of Asian stars.

Zia was the only Filipino child on the list created by the website Kenh14.vn, a Vietnamese-based website catering to teen readers. A translation was then provided by teamdantes.com, a fan-made website dedicated to the Kapuso Primetime King and Queen.

In an Instagram post by the @babyzia.updates account, the Vietnamese website said that Zia was a “beautiful baby” considering her mother and father’s lineage. Rivera is half-Spanish and half-Filipino, while Dantes is purely Filipino.

“Zia’s face is extremely perfect,” the website’s article read. “This little angel is expected to follow the footsteps of her parents. And [to] become the beauty icon of the Philippines showbiz in the future.”

Aside from being one of the “most beautiful children,” Zia is currently awaiting another title—being an older sister. Rivera is currently expecting her and Dantes’ second child, which is a boy. /ra

