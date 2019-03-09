Mandaue-based Montessori School to invest in green school buildings 

MANDAUE CITY–The Children’s Paradise Montessori School (CPMS) plans to invest around P100 million for the construction of green school buildings.

“Our direction as a school is to be a green school. Our approach is holistic; that is really transforming our current lifestyle to becoming more environmentally-friendly and healthy as well,” CPMS founder and president Marivic Bathan said.

Bathan said they planned to construct four school buildings, but in phases.

However, she said they have to source their funds from banks.

“Since this is a big and long-term project, we would need to source funds,” she said.

The school is now negotiating with the Bank of Philippine Islands (BPI) so the bank will include the CPMS project in its Sustainable Energy Finance (SEF) program which aims to help fund green projects.

“We might just be the first school in this program of BPI.”

BPI has partnered with the International Finance Corp. (IFC) – World Bank Group in providing its clients with technical support from green experts.

Bathan explained that they have observed the growing concern for the environment among parents of the school’s students.

CPMS has tapped Green architect Joy Onozawa as a consultant.

Onozawa has started providing the school’s architects with inputs on the planned building’s design.

She also conducted a workshop for their teachers and employees.

“Our thrust is really to live a green and healthy lifestyle to make it sustainable. Hence, we have enriched the curriculum with activities for children, teachers, and even parents,” Bathan said./dcb