Routes Asia 2019 opens in Cebu City today

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Over 800 delegates are expected to attend this year’s Routes Asia held at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

The delegates include 100 airline executives, 20 airport representatives and 30 tourism authorities.

The speakers scheduled for today’s session include Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, Department of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. Andrew Aquaah-Harrison and Routes brand director Steve Small.

The topics will include the future of Asia Pacific air transportation and hub development and self-connection.

In an interview with Cebu Daily News Digital, Small explained that they chose Cebu as the venue for Routes Asia 2019 because of several factors. These include the opening of the new international terminal of Mactan Cebu Airport and the presence of hotels that could accommodate the delegates./dcb