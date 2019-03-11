Soldiers’ families in Apas lot turn to Cebu city gov’t: Help us to prevent demolition of our homes

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The families of retired soldiers are appealing to the Cebu City government to help them protect their homes from an impending demolition brought about by ownership troubles of a 4.6 hectare Lot 937 in Sitio San Miguel in Barangay Apas.

Anne Martel, Archangels Resident’s Merger Inc. (Armi) president, said that Lot 937 was bought by the Cebu City government in 1939 to provide homes to the soldiers assigned at the Camp Lapu-Lapu in Barangay Lahug.

According to Martel, the families have been residing in the area since 1960 and have built their permanent homes in the lot confident of the government’s promise of permanent residence.

She said that there are at least 200 families or at least 1000 individuals living in the lot at present.

The residents’ troubles started in 2010 when a certain Mariano Godinez, 87, claimed ownership of the property and asked the court for a demolition order of the houses built there.

“Pagkahibawo namo nga naay demolition, naghuwat mi nga ipatawag mi kay naa man miy right to defend ourselves. Wala man mi nipuyo lang diri without permission. Gikuha among families unya gibutang dinhi,” said Martel.

The demolition was halted when then Mayor Mike Rama intervened and appealed the claim of the city government to the property, which was allotted for the families of the enlisted soldiers.

Martel said that another demolition was attempted on 2012, and then Congressman Tomas Osmeña also appealed for the claim of the city to the lot as well.

This year, Martel said that the demolition might push through as she admitted that at least 70 families have agreed to a settlement with Godinez through the their legal counsel Lawyer Benjamine Militar who representes the Armi on the court.

Martel said that the rest of the residents did not agree with this settlement and were prepared to stand their ground on the property.

As of 1 p.m of Monday, March 11, the demolition is yet to happen but the families await including retired soldiers and their wives and children.

One of them is a retired Master Seargent, 65, who lived in Lot 937 for 49 years. He refused to be named.

Retired Master Seargent sat outside his home in Lot 937 patiently waiting for the demolition team.

He told Cebu Daily News Digital that he moved to the lot with his father, who was an officer of the Army in 1960. He himself enlisted in 1971 at the age of 26.

Retired Master Seargent said that if the demolition was lawful, he would peacefully say goodbye to his home for the last 49 years where he raised his own family, his wife and a daughter.

Yet, if he would rather keep his home that his father earned and he maintained for serving the country.

“I hope I can keep my home,” he said.|dbs