Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan to hold 2-day summer sale

The most anticipated summer sale event of the season is here. The multi-awarded Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan brings back the Soak Up the Sun Summer Sale to the Paseo Marina of Ayala Center Cebu on March 16 and 17 to offer irresistible deals on room accommodations, dining and spa for their next beach getaway.

One can avail of room gift certificates from P7,500 net for Deluxe Rooms and P18,000 net for Private Pool Villa valid for one year. Room deals are inclusive of breakfast for two adults and two kids at Saffron Café plus discounts on leisure facilities, spa services and dining offers.

Foodies and dining enthusiast take advantage of Azure Beach Club’s famed Modern-Asian selection in an exclusive P1,000 off deal while Saffron Café, the resort’s all-day dining restaurant is offering discounted lunch and dinner buffet vouchers for as low as P990 net.

Relaxation deals from the award-winning Aum Spa is also up for grabs offering spa deals starting at P3,000 net for any one-hour signature massage that two can enjoy.

Be one of the Soak up the Sun summer sale’s first three buyers to enjoy a special gift from Crimson Mactan, one of which is a P1,000 gift voucher that can be used for food and beverage purchase.

For details and inquiries about the Soak Up the Sun Summer Sale, call Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan at 401 9999 or email info.mactan@crimsonhotel.com.