Air22 wins by 60 points in MCBL

Cebu City, Philippines — The Air22 team toppled the Walkers in dominant fashion as it won by a whopping 60 points, 114-54, in the Metro Cebu Basketball League last weekend at the City Sports Club-Cebu basketball court.

Based in Carcar, Air22 made sure to not waste the trip as they got 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists from Marlon Gaviola to help them get the easy win.

In other games, the Sherilin Agro squad of businessman Richard Mercado remained unbeaten as they routed the XS Giants, 88-72, behind the 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists of the “Lion King,” Ralph Belarmino.

Jhonson Saramosing also shone for SAFBA as he fired in 17 points along with seven rebounds and four steals to lead the team to an 88-72 win over Gamma Basketball.

Jeslar Larumbe also had himself quite a game, with 21 points to push the Bricklayers past the Xsembros, 70-64.

The Pañeros also won over the El Amigos, 75-61, behind Giovanni Sususco’s 18 points even as Bellagio triumphed over Mahogany, 67-62.

The Agsungot Shooting Stars also crushed Mixed Hoops, 111-75, as Bryan Oliverio piled up 24 points while Re-Ignite Hope edged Insular Square, 65-61, as Brian Gabasa tallied 20 points.

H & G Gonzales destroyed Batch 2004, 133-89, as last season’s Finals MVP, Jojo Solitario, collected 28 points and six rebounds.

Finally, Capitol High Hoops beat Liquid Tritontek, 77-73. /bmjo