CPPO to strengthen police presence in Danao City’s mountain barangays

Cebu City, Philippines — Starting next week, a substation of the Danao City Police Station will be established in the city’s hinterland villages to ensure peace and order in those areas.

Senior Superintendent Manuel Abrugena, director of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), said that augmenting police presence in the mountain barangays of Danao City would help prevent crimes in those areas.

Abrugena, however, didn’t mention where exactly will the substation will be located.

Read related story: Lapu teen wasn’t the first murder victim in Cebu whose face was skinned to the bone

This developed after reports of a notorious group of criminals who killed and skinned a farmer in Danao City surfaced following the death of Christine Lee Silawan in Lapu-Lapu City.

Silawan, who was 16 years old, was found dead on a vacant lot in Barangay Bankal on Monday, March 11, 2019, and her face skinned to the bone.

Read related story: Could a cult be behind Christine’s murder?

However, police have yet to gather evidence and reports to establish any connection between the two murders.

“After that incident, the chief of Danao Police Station coordinated with the local chief executive para itayo yung substation sa mountainous barangays para ma preempt yung illegal activities doon, especially sa mga isolated areas,” Abrugena said.

Read related story: Crime Lab: Lapu teen’s body is missing some internal organs

Danao City is a third-class city located 47.3 kilometers north of Cebu City, and is composed of 42 barangays.

“I think the building will be occupied next week. And the police have started talking with the officials of the concerned barangays doon,” he added. /bmjo