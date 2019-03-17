Laity encouraged to enter politics, inspire change with Christian values

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The Archdiocese of Cebu Commission on the Laity encouraged its members to enter politics and inspire change in the system with their Christian values.

Fe Barino, chairperson on the Commission on the Laity, said that the laity had much to offer in the field of governance with the principles of love and public service taught in the Church.

“Giencourage ang mga layco (laity) nga moapil sa pulitika aron makahatag ug kausaban sa tarong nga pamaagi,” said Barino.

(We encourage the laity to enter politics so that they can inspire the right changes in the system.)

Barino said that for the upcoming May midterm elections, the Commission on the Laity sought to guide the faithful on how to vote.

However, the commission will not be endorsing any candidate so as not to influence the votes of the faithful.

“Igo ra mi moguide pero ilaha na nang desisyon kinsa ila iboto. We do not recommend names,” said Barino.

(We are just here to guide the faithful and the decision on who to vote for is theirs. We do not recommend names.)

Barino said that in other Archdiocese, the laity organizations had begun to endorse candidates.

She said that they were practicing their rights to choose the candidates whom they saw fit in their areas.

However, in the Archdiocese of Cebu, the commission will steer clear with direct endorsements and focus on educating the laity on voting wisely.

Barino said she was hoping that the Catholic faithful would participate in the elections and practice their rights to suffrage.

She said that she was hoping that they would vote for the right candidate that would uphold the same values as the Church./dbs