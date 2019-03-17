Netizen’s photos of foreigner fixing damaged trash bins in Dumaguete’s boulevard goes viral

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Netizen, Angela Montermoso, from Dumaguete City posted pictures on her Facebook account yesterday, March 17, of a foreigner who was busy fixing the trash bins along the famous boulevard of the city. The post garnered 1,400 shares and about a thousand reactions.

She captioned the post with “Woah. Maulaw ta dili taga diri pero syay ga ayos mga gubang basurahan diris boulevard. Thank you sir! God bless you po!”

(“Woah. We should be ashamed of ourselves here because he (a foreigner) is the one repairing the damaged trash bins at the boulevard. Thank you sir! God bless you!)

Montermoso shared with Cebu Daily News Digital why she took the pictures and posted it online.

“Rare na kaayo sa panahon ron na naay pake sa surroundings and mas rare na kay knowing na foreigner sya, sya pa jud ni fix hehe. So i just want him to be recognized. Wala sad ko ga expect mo sikat gamay” said Montermoso.

In these times, it’s rare for someone to care for the surroundings, and even more rare since he is a foreigner and he’s the one who fixed (the damaged trash bins). So I just want him to be recognized. I wasn’t expecting for my post to get a lot of reactions.)

Although, she failed to ask for the identity of the foreigner, this is her way of commending him, whose simple act can go a long way and serve as an inspiration to everyone. /dbs