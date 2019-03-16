Cebuano dance couple books slot to Southeast Asian Games competition

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano couple Wilbert Aunzo and Pearl Marie Cañeda of the Dancesports Team Cebu City (DTCC) will be representing the Philippines in the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games which the Philippines will be hosting from November 30 to December 10, 2019.

Aunzo and Cañeda gained a spot after finishing second in the Latin category during the dancesport SEA Games qualifier, which was held March 17, 2019 at the Valle Verde Country Club in Pasig City, Metro Manila.

According to DTCC head coach Crisaldo “Loloi” Rendon, this is a very strong come back, particularly for Aunzo, who was dropped from the national team last year following an injury. He was the Philippine’s no.2 dancer then along with his partner Cañeda.

“This is a very strong and dramatic comeback for Wilbert. He danced his heart out and they eventually finished as the Philippines’ official representatives to the SEA Games,” said Rendon.

Following Aunzo getting dropped from the national team, Rendon said they weren’t really expecting this outcome but they were hopeful that Aunzo and Cañeda would pull it off.

“We pushed him to the point nga pasakitan na namo siya ug storya para ma challenge siya. He took the challenge and won,” said Rendon.

Aunzo is 26 years old while Cañeda will be turning 22 this June.

After the qualifiers, Rendon said that Aunzo had approached him and thanked him for pushing him to do his best.

A total of 15 couples vied in the SEA Games qualifiers and were trimmed down to top six with four couples coming from Cebu including, Aunzo and Cañeda.

DTCC director and directress Edward and Eleanor Hayco were ecstatic about Aunzo and Cañeda making it to the SEA Games.

“This is a big honor for Cebu. Perseverance and true grit turn an ordinary person to an extra ordinary athlete,” said Hayco.

This is the first time that a Cebuano couple will be representing the country.

Back in the 2005 SEA Games that the Philippines also hosted, Cebu’s Michael Mendoza and Girlie Gerodias won gold and silver also in the Latin category. But they weren’t dancing as a couple as they had partners from Manila.

The SEA Games dancesports competition will be held at the Royce Hotel and Casino in Clark. /bmjo