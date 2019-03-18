PWD entertainment and sports group in Cebu seeking more members  

Cebu City, Philippines — The Differently-Abled Talent Entertainment and Sports (DATES) are looking for more Persons with Disabilities (PWD) to join the group.

Jocelyn Llesol, the founder and president DATES said the group currently has more than 50 members. She is encouraging more to join.

“Mi-invite mi sa tanan PWDs nga di ma-uwaw, to help PWD with this sports advocacy,” Llesol said. (We’re inviting all PWDs to not be ashamed,)

Llesol told Cebu Daily News Digitsl that she decided to start this group “para makita sa katawhan nga ang mga PWD adunay katakus sa sports ug sa entertainment.” (to let people know that PWDs have the ability to perform in sports and entertainment.)

Llesol, together with some of the group’s athletes, were recently awarded as one of the Outstanding Institutions during the Cebu City Charter Day Anniversary last month.

This is after the group emerged as the overall champions in the 2018 Philippine National Paralympic games in Markina City.

Llesol said their accomplishment is way of inspiring the PWD community.

Need for more equipment

Meanwhile, DATES is looking for possible sponsors to help fund their training, especially with the equipment that their athletes will be needing.

“Ang ako lang gyud nga matagaan og mga gamit akong mga players, kay kini sila mostly mga manindahay lag kandila o mga standby sa ilang barangay, nga willing mo improve sa ilang kinabuhi pinaagi sa pagpakitag katakus sa sports” said Llesol.

The group also has dancers and singers who sometimes perform in different events around Cebu. /bmjo