Accenture study: Culture of equality drives workplace innovation

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Equality in the workplace will drive innovation among employees, according to the Accenture report “Getting to Equal 2019.”

The Accenture research covered 18,000 professionals in 27 countries.

“In this era of widespread disruption, businesses and organization need to respond with continuous innovation to succeed,” said Ambe Tierro, Accenture Lead for Advanced Technology Centers in the Philippines, and Global AI Capability and Delivery.

According to Tierro, Accenture’s research showed clearly that “tapping the power of workplace culture is essential to unleashing innovation across the company.”

“As culture improves, our employees innovation mindset improves as well,” she added.

The research found that people who were surveyed across all genders, sexual identities, ages and ethnicities show a stronger innovation mindset set in more equal workplace cultures, Tierro noted.

Every 10 percent improvement in the culture of equality increases innovation mindset among Filipinos by 10.6 percent.

Accenture noted that in the Philippines, executives appear to overestimate financial rewards and underestimate purpose as motivations for employees to innovate.

It says that the strongest factors that promotes an innovation mindset include providing relevant skills training, flexible working arrangements and respect for work life balance.

The study also found that innovation mindset is stronger in fast-growing economies and in countries with high labor-productivity growth.

“Accelerating equality in the workplace has never been more critical for driving innovation,” said Marixi Carlos, Accenture Philippines inclusion and diversity head.

“If people feel a sense of belonging and are valued by their employers for their unique contributions, perspectives and circumstances, they are more likely to advance and feel powered to innovate,” Carlos said./ dcb