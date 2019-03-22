Police seize marijuana from brothers in Talisay City

Talisay City, Cebu — Two brothers and their cousin were arrested after police seized an estimated 1.5 kilos of marijuana leaves from them in a buy-bust operation late Thursday night, March 21, 2019, in Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City.

The operation, headed by Major Ardioleto Cabagnot, team leader of the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Talisay City Police Station, led to the arrest of Marvin Cabusas 28, and his brother Noel Cabusas, 22. Also arrested was 38-year-old Joenard Bellisa, a cousin of the Cabusas brothers.

The three are currently detained in Talisay City pending the filing of charges against them.

Aside from the leaves of marijuana, also confiscated during the operation were seeds of marijuana. All in all, the value of the confiscated illegal items was pegged at P180,000.

Authorities believe that with the amount of marijuana confiscated, the three may be responsible for the supply of marijuana in Talisay City and its neighboring towns.

The Barangay Captain of Barangay Dumlog, Noel Abellanosa, said he was surprised with the arrest of the brothers and their cousin since they were actually not on the list of the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council. /bmjo