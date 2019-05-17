Over 20,000 jobs available at Mynimo job fair

CEBU CITY, Philippines–More than 20,000 jobs will be made available at the Mynimo.com Happy Jobs Fair scheduled on Saturday, May 25.

Wesley Chiongbian, chief executive officer of Mynimo.com, said at least 110 companies will participate in the jobs fair, which will be held at the IEC Convention Center in Mabolo, Cebu City.

Chiongbian said they expect more companies to join the job fair.

“We are excited to hold the event for the first time in Cebu’s largest convention center,” he said.

According to Chiongbian, 77 percent of the jobs offered at the event are for business expansion while 23 percent will address employee turnover.

The vacancies for local employment include retail, manufacturing, tourism, education, information technology, logistics, construction, real estate, business process outsourcing, and health care.

Overseas vacancies would be in food and beverage, manufacturing and medical industries.

Medium and large companies comprise the bulk of participating companies at 67 percent while 33 percent are from the small and micro business sectors.

The Mynimo.com Happy Jobs Fair is supported by the Cebu City government, Cebu provincial government, the Department of Labor and Employment, and the Philippines Overseas Employment Administration, and civic organizations like Rotary Club of Cebu Fuente and Sacred Heart School-Ateneo De Cebu Batch 1994./dcb